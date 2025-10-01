To be a successful musician today, it’s essentially a requirement to have some sort of online presence. Ethel Cain is going through those motions, but she’s not a big internet fan. In fact, Cain says she’s “anti-internet.”

In a new Cosmopolitan interview, after sharing some of her thoughts about being online, Cain was asked point-blank if she’s anti-internet and she responded:

“I’m anti-internet. I think that the internet is a breeding ground for all of the worst parts of human nature. I think that the internet will be the death of society and human beings as a species. You can quote me on that when we’re all dead.”

That said, she’s a big Pinterest fan: “I love Pinterest. I’m on Pinterest right now. It’s like Tumblr, but I don’t have to talk to people. I have a lot of boards for weird sh*t. I just love to look at pictures.”

Elsewhere, she discussed some resurfaced posts of hers from years ago, saying, “The things from my past were hateful, and I was responsible for taking accountability no matter how they came to light. In my statement, I said, ‘I’m deeply ashamed and deeply regret that that was ever a part of my history.’ But it was strange addressing it because I have intimate knowledge of this campaign against me. While some of those screenshots were mine to bear the brunt of responsibility for, the people who leaked them were not leaking them with any kind of sense of justice in mind. They were leaked to hurt me.”

She added, “I admitted to saying racist remarks. I cannot think of something that didn’t come out of my mouth at that time, which is so embarrassing. It’s just a dark part of my life that I look back on. The fact that I would’ve said anything like that to impress my friends is probably the most embarrassing thing that I can imagine.”

