Indiecast Discusses Ethel Cain And Chance The Rapper

Steven and Ian open with an acknowledgement of the show’s fifth anniversary, which actually occurred a few weeks ago. From there, they note the announcement of yet another new Taylor Swift album and liken her to the MCU. They also talk about Steven’s son recently getting into Eminem, and the scarcity of “danger-coded” music now. After that, they talk about the new Ethel Cain album and disagree slightly on its strengths and weaknesses. They also note the arrival of a new Chance The Rapper album, and how such news would have been a much bigger deal 10 years ago. Then they do a “yay or nay” on My Chemical Romance.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the slow-core band Teethe and Steven goes for veteran indie rocker Cass McCombs.

