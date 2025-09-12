The Upcoming Concert Tours You Need To Pay Attention To

Summer has faded away, which means festival season is winding down. It’s always sad to see it go, but it’s comforting to remember that while multi-stage weekends will soon have to wait until next year, there’s still a massive roster of stars traveling across the country on their own tours. There are so many acts worth checking out, many of whom are likely hitting a venue somewhere near you. Highlights include old favorites taking the stage for the first time in years, new stars looking to prove themselves out on the road, and everything in between. We looked through the September touring schedule and spotlighted some of the biggest tours you shouldn’t miss in the coming weeks, so check them out below.

Dua Lipa — Radical Optimism Tour Recommended venue: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York Dua Lipa has come a long way since becoming a meme for her early-career stage presence, which some perceived as not being the most dynamic. These days, though, she puts on a hell of a show, and she has continued doing so when her Radical Optimism Tour resumed earlier this month. Between now and October, she’ll be bringing her library of hits everywhere from New York City to Los Angeles, Miami, and Seattle. Find more information here. Nine Inch Nails — Peel It Back Tour 2025 Recommended venue: PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tend to focus on their work scoring movies these days, and why wouldn’t they? They’ve won Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, and more for their film work, and they remain in demand on that front. Ultimately, they are also Nine Inch Nails, and that’s not a legacy to dismiss. Indeed, the two are currently on their first NIN tour in three years. They’ve snuck a bit of movie magic into the proceedings, too, as they tapped their Challengers collaborator Boys Noize as an opener. Find more information here.

Ethel Cain — The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour Recommended venue: Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, Canada Boundary-pushing indie favorite Ethel Cain is fresh off the release of her latest well-received album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You. The album is a mixed bag, so it’ll be interesting to see how the different tunes will be presented live. Fortunately, Cain recently kicked off a lengthy tour that will keep her in North America through the end of September, followed by overseas dates in October and November. Find more information here. Benson Boone — American Heart World Tour Recommended venue: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida Here’s your chance to see a guy do a backflip. It’s all he does (per his half-joking admission). Kidding aside, the young star has already proven himself to be an exuberant and charismatic showman, and songs like “Beautiful Things” and “Mystical Magical” have quickly become catchy favorites. Boone’s American Heart World Tour just launched in August, so there are still plenty of opportunities to see him on a stage near you through to October. Find more information here.