Fanclubwallet, the project of Canadian musician Hannah Judge that she named after a Dennis The Menace wallet her father had, started to gain some traction with a cover of The Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place” that she shared around this time last year. Since then, she recorded a new EP, Hurt Is Boring, which is set for release on May 14. Ahead of then, she has dropped a new single, “C’mon Be Cool,” a propulsive and deceptively groovy indie rock gem.

Judge says of the song, “I feel like a lot of people might have felt this way during the pandemic. You’re isolated, your life has changed so much in a year, and you realize that maybe everyone else’s lives have not changed in the same manner.” She also describes her style on Hurt Is Boring as “writing emo sh*t that doesn’t sound emo” and noted of the project, “It’s about taking the good with the bad. You can’t really appreciate one without the other.”

The EP emerged from some unfortunate circumstances: Judge spent ten months bedridden after a flare-up of her Crohn’s disease, but she ended up using that time to craft Hurt Is Boring.

Watch the “C’mon Be Cool” video above and find the Hurt Is Boring art and tracklist below.

1. “Car Crash In G Major”

2. “C’mon Be Cool”

3. “Flew Away”

4. “What’s Up?”

5. “Hurt Is Boring”

Hurt Is Boring is out 5/14 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.