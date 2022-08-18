In April, Father John Misty unveiled Chloë And The Next 20th Century, following the release of exciting singles like “The Next 20th Century” and “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” Last night he brought more of a deep cut from the LP to late-night television, performing “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

With a soaring saxophone intro, the performance is old-timey off the bat, especially when Josh Tillman’s soothing vocals come in: “Everybody’s girl / What’s the point in bein’ everybody’s girl?” he sings. Violins and a piano build a beautiful wall of sound that flourishes during the mesmerizing chorus.

In June, he unleashed a music video for this song directed by Tillman’s wife Emma Elizabeth Tillman. “‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ is a world unto itself,” said Emma in a statement. “It is a place out of time. My dream for the video is that it would surrender itself to the power of the song… Although the video and the song can be considered love letters to Los Angeles, the themes are universal. Disappointments, regrets, forgiveness, tenderness, perseverance, and love. The incredible performances by Arrow, Craig, Gilbert, and David Haley all coalesce to bring this vision to life.”

Watch his exquisite performance of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” above.