Father John Misty has revealed the latest video from his album, Chloe And The Next 20th Century. In “Buddy’s Rendezvous,” a man played by Craig Stark is released from prison and embarks on a journey through Los Angeles to reconnect with his daughter, played by Arrow DeWilde.

Clips of memories from a simpler time play throughout the video, as the father eventually makes his way to his daughter and her boyfriend, played by Gilbert Trejo.

The video was directed by Misty’s, wife Emma Elizabeth Tillman.

“‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ is a world unto itself,” said Emma in a statement. “It is a place out of time. My dream for the video is that it would surrender itself to the power of the song… Although the video and the song can be considered love letters to Los Angeles, the themes are universal. Disappointments, regrets, forgiveness, tenderness, perseverance, and love. The incredible performances by Arrow, Craig, Gilbert, and David Haley all coalesce to bring this vision to life. Cinematography by James Wall on 16mm evokes the down and out feeling of LA, merging past and present. This video could not have been accomplished without the talent of producer Bria Little and creative director and editor Jonathan King.”

