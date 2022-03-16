Father John Misty is gearing up to drop Chloë And The Next 20th Century (his first album since 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer) next month. Ahead of then, he’s shared a new near-six-minute video for the recently released single “Goodbye Mr. Blue,”

Press materials describe the video as “an elliptical portrait of a family reunion” and says it “was shot in and around Sofia, Bulgaria in September 2021.” The YouTube description also notes:

“Chepan mountain is a rocky hump 1186 metres high about 47 kilometres northwest of Sofia. Its southern face overlooks the largest wetland in Bulgaria, the Dragoman Marsh. A furlong from the edge of the marsh, a circular gully about 50 metres in diameter was gouged out of the foot of the mountain by heavy machinery at some time in September 2016, according to satellite data. No one has explained who made the excavation or why, but its sandy walls and proximity to the marsh have provided an ideal home for the region’s most colourful coraciiform, the European Bee-Eater (Merops apiaster). Contrary to local folklore, the species is typically monogamous only during a nesting season, and will often find a new mate each year after migration.”

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.