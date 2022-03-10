The last we heard from Father John Misty in terms of an album was 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. Josh Tillman has stayed mostly out of the spotlight since then, that is until recently when he announced his next album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century. That’s set to drop in about a month and he offered a preview of it yesterday with the single “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” Now, he’s quickly given that song its television debut, as he performed it on The Late Show last night.

Joined by a sizable roster of backing musicians, Misty (rocking his newly buzzed head for the first time on national TV) sat on a stool and sang the gentle, country-influenced track as his band supported him with lush instrumentation.

Misty is getting back into the swing of performing live, as he recently took to the Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA and performed alongside the LA Philharmonic. Uproxx’s Caitlin White was there and she described the show as a “surreal experience of hearing Tillman’s music with an orchestra accompaniment” and later added, “Based on the energy around his new music, it seems like Tillman’s next album will be a bit more subdued.”

Watch Father John Misty perform “Goodbye Mr. Blue” above.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.