Father John Misty’s ‘Q4’ Video Is A Bizarre End Credits Sequence

After releasing God’s Favorite Customer in 2018, Father John Misty has spent the years since then mostly out of the spotlight. At the top of 2022, though, he confirmed he is returning with a new album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century, on April 8. He also shared “Funny Girl” at the time, and today, he dropped “Q4.”

The song tells a story about a film adaptation of a book, and in that same vein, the video is presented as a end credits sequence for a movie, featuring an artistically presented list of names and roles of people involved in the making of a fictional film. As the video goes on, though, some of the roles get silly, as credits include things like Typewriter Advisor; Post Pre-Production Optical Coordinator (Uncredited); Occultist To Ms. Fischer; Personal Supervising Color Technician To Transportation Department; and Supervising Apprentice, Sensual Sound Designer, and ADR Re-Mix.

As for what the next Chloë And The Next 20th Century singles will be, Sub Pop has actually already revealed that: Their online store page for the album notes that “Goodbye Mr. Blue” and “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” will be released as singles.

Watch the “Q4” video above.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.