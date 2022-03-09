In the latest cut from his upcoming album Chloë And The Next 20th Century, Father John Misty laments a dying relationship. Sung from the perspective of a man reeling over a pet cat, “Goodbye Mr. Blue” is a folksy, guitar-driven track, ridden with Misty‘s signature, poignant lyrics.

The song opens with Misty singing “This may be the last time, the last time I put on my shoes / Go down to the corner, and buy the damn cat the expensive food.”

Misty further implies that the cat was the only thing keeping the couple together, continuing to sing, “That Turkish Angora is ’bout the only thing left of me and you.”

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is Josh Tillman’s fifth album as Father John Misty. Last month, Misty performed Chloë cuts “Funny Girl” and “Q4” in a concert with the LA Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Most of his set consited of older material, which resulted in mixed feelings from the crowd, according to our review of the performance. “Fans who were hoping to hear more new material off the album might have been disappointed, but the setlist was also packed with FJM favorites from all four previously albums, so there wasn’t much to complain about in the end.”

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop.