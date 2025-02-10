Father John Misty can’t escape Kendrick Lamar.

Last year, the “She Cleans Up” singer released a new album, Mahashmashana, on November 22 — the same day that Lamar surprise-dropped GNX. When a fan apologized for the unfortunate timing, Father John Misty replied, “it’s okay only other times it’s happened was 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2022.”

2012 saw the release of Fear Fun and good kid, m.A.A.d city, while 2015 had I Love You, Honeybear and To Pimp A Butterfly. The coincidence continued with Pure Comedy and Damn in 2017, Chloë And The Next 20th Century and Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in 2022, and Mahashmashana and GNX in 2024.

Father John Misty even got personally overshadowed by Lamar on Super Bowl Sunday.

This Sunday was the 10-year anniversary of I Love You, Honeybear, one of the best indie albums of the 2010s. To celebrate the occasion, Pitchfork share their decade-old review of the album (8.8) on X, which FJM quote-tweeted. “had to do his super bowl performance today of all days,” he wrote, “nice.”

Father John Misty has already put out a “diss track” aimed at Kendrick. For his next move, he should start a petition to perform during next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Or he can stay home and watch The Matrix. Either works.