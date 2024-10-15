Father John Misty is ready to follow up his most recent album, 2022’s Chloë And The Next 20th Century, as last month, he announced Mahashmashana, set for release on November 22.

So far, we’ve heard “Screamland,” and today (October 15), Misty shared another new one, “She Cleans Up.” The tune is a swaggering rocker that sees Misty singing in the opening verse, “I had a vision that Mary Magdalene saw the future that awaits us / Just before Good Friday eve / Figured the wages of salvation were a little too steep / Said, ‘No one’s f*cking with my baby, Lord’ / And got armed to the teeth.”

A press release previously noted of the album title, “Mahāśmaśāna (महामशान)– great cremation ground, all things put going thither.”

Before announcing the album, Misty had been keeping a relatively low profile. He has done plenty of performing over the past couple years, though. He spent some time earlier this year opening for Kacey Musgraves on her Deeper Well World Tour, and that was preceded by a tour of his own in 2023.

Listen to “She Cleans Up” above.

Mahashmashana is out 11/22 via Sub Pop. Find more information here.