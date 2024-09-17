Father John Misty had a critical hit with his latest album, 2022’s Chloë And The Next 20th Century. It’s a tough act to follow, but now he’s ready to do it: Today (September 17), Misty announced a new album, Mahashmashana.

He also shared a video (in portrait orientation, interestingly) today, for the song “Screamland,” a seven-minute dynamic anthem. Meanwhile, A press release notes of the album title, “Mahāśmaśāna (महामशान)— great cremation ground, all things put going thither.”

Watch the “Screamland” video above and find the Mahashmashana cover art and tracklist below, along with Father John Misty’s upcoming tour dates.