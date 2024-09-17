Father John Misty had a critical hit with his latest album, 2022’s Chloë And The Next 20th Century. It’s a tough act to follow, but now he’s ready to do it: Today (September 17), Misty announced a new album, Mahashmashana.
He also shared a video (in portrait orientation, interestingly) today, for the song “Screamland,” a seven-minute dynamic anthem. Meanwhile, A press release notes of the album title, “Mahāśmaśāna (महामशान)— great cremation ground, all things put going thither.”
Watch the “Screamland” video above and find the Mahashmashana cover art and tracklist below, along with Father John Misty’s upcoming tour dates.
Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana Album Cover Artwork
Father John Misty’s Mahashmashana Tracklist
1. “Mahashmashana”
2. “She Cleans Up”
3. “Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose”
4. “Mental Health”
5. “Screamland”
6. “Being You”
7. “I Guess Time Makes Fools Of Us All”
8. “Summer’s Gone”
Father John Misty’s 2024 Tour Dates
09/17 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM *
09/18 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *
09/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
09/20 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
09/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^
09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
09/25 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s *
09/27 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^
09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
09/29 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *
10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego ^
10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
10/04 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
* with Omar Velasco
^ with Kacey Musgraves and Nickel Creek
Mahashmashana is out 11/22 via Sub Pop. Find more information here.