It’s gotta be a pretty powerful artistic feeling to imagine what your songs might sound like backed by a full orchestra and then making it happen. That’s exactly what Faye Webster is doing on her newly announced Car Therapy Sessions EP. The release is a compilation of three songs from 2021’s I Know I’m Funny Haha, a suite of both versions of “Jonny,” off of 2019’s Atlanta Millionaire’s Club, and the new song, “Car Therapy.”

The video for “Car Therapy” is out now, with Webster (who’s about to embark on a tour with Haim) playing the song backed by a 24-piece orchestra. Like the album, the song is conducted and arranged by Trey Pollard at Richmond, Virginia’s Spacebomb Studios, which was the recording home for amazing albums like Natalie Prass’ self-titled debut and Julien Baker’s Sprained Ankle.

Webster said in a statement:

“I chose these songs mostly for them being some of my favorites but also thinking about how different they would sound with an orchestra. Especially ‘Cheers,’ I feel like that’s the one song people wouldn’t think I would choose but that’s exactly why I did. Trey also made all the arrangements so that they start off playing songs of mine that I didn’t end up choosing, which I thought was brilliant. The recording experience was beautiful, I was truly fighting tears. I think I had actually even cried listening to the demos. I was put in a position where I could see the conductor as well as the producer, which I needed because I honestly couldn’t pick up on my cues sometimes even though I wrote the songs. I was so distracted in how beautiful the orchestra sounded I would forget to sing sometimes.”

Watch the video for “Car Therapy” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Car Therapy Sessions below.

1. “Kind Of (Type of Way)”

2. “Sometimes (Overanalyze)”

3. “Car Therapy”

4. “Suite: Jonny”

5. “Cheers (To You & Me)”

Car Therapy Sessions is out 4/29 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.