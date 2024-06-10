FIDLAR, the Los Angeles-based surf punk band, has announced their first new album in five years. Following up last year’s That’s Life EP, FIDLAR will release Surviving The Dream on September 20, 2024. The first two singles are “Fix Me” and “Get Off My Wave,” which you can hear above and below, respectively. The dates for the album’s promotional tour accompanied the announcement, and you can find those below.
Frontman Zac Carper explained the album’s aims in the press release, saying, “This record is about doubling down on what you love. For us, its about playing shows and making music. Coming back after a few years away, our intention was to self-make an album that the3 of us are stoked on. We’re very very very pumped on it and what’s to come. These songs are meant to be heard live with the fellow FIDIOTS going off.”
Surviving The Dream is out on 9/20. Find more info here.
Surviving The Dream Tracklist
01. “Fix Me”
02. “Low”
03. “Sad Kid”
04. “Down N Out”
05. “Orange County”
06. “Break Your Heart”
07. “Get Off My Wave”
08. “Change”
09. “Making Shit Up”
10. “Dog House”
11. “I Don’t Want To Do This”
12. “Nudge”
13. “Hurt”
FIDLAR – 2024 North American Headlining Tour Dates
09/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
09/27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Summit
10/02 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/08 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
10/18 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/22 – Austin, TX @The Mohawk
10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza
10/27 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound At Del Mar
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
02/17-25, 2025 – Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise