FIDLAR, the Los Angeles-based surf punk band, has announced their first new album in five years. Following up last year’s That’s Life EP, FIDLAR will release Surviving The Dream on September 20, 2024. The first two singles are “Fix Me” and “Get Off My Wave,” which you can hear above and below, respectively. The dates for the album’s promotional tour accompanied the announcement, and you can find those below.

Frontman Zac Carper explained the album’s aims in the press release, saying, “This record is about doubling down on what you love. For us, its about playing shows and making music. Coming back after a few years away, our intention was to self-make an album that the3 of us are stoked on. We’re very very very pumped on it and what’s to come. These songs are meant to be heard live with the fellow FIDIOTS going off.”

Surviving The Dream is out on 9/20. Find more info here.