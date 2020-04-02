Fiona Apple Reveals The ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ Release Date, And It’s Very Soon

In recent days, Fiona Apple has been forthcoming about her new album. In an interview from last month, she said Fetch The Bolt Cutters is the name of the record, and it’s nearly finished. Now it looks like the record is done (or at least super close to it), because Apple plans to release it very soon.

A couple days ago, in a video posted to the Fiona Apple Rocks Tumblr page, she says, “Should I release it, like soon? Like really soon? I think I’m gonna.” Now she has followed that up with another video, in which she shares the release date for her first album since 2012’s The Idler Wheel: The clip features a dog running on a beach, and text on the screen reveals the digital release for Fetch The Bolt Cutters is set for April 17.

This is seemingly sooner than Apple’s label, Epic Records, would like. Apple’s friend Zelda Hallman reposted the original video and noted on Twitter, “They are telling her she should release the album in October.”

In the aforementioned interview piece, bassist Sebastian Steinberg said of the album, “It’s very raw and unslick. Her agenda has gotten wilder and a lot less concerned with what the outside world thinks — she’s not seventeen, she’s forty, and she’s got no reason not to do exactly what she wants.”

Fetch The Bolt Cutters is out 4/17 via Epic Records.