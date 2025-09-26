FKA Twigs has been teasing a new album, Eusexua Afterglow, lately. Well, that journey continued last night (September 25) when Twigs shared a chill new song, “Cheap Hotel.” The album’s release date was also confirmed to be November 14.

On social media yesterday, Twigs wrote, “AFTERGLOW, a visceral waterfall, as you leave the rave in search of your next wonder, give her your consent to kiss, splash and caress your naked skin. EUSEXUA stripped you down and her aftermath is hungry, raw and ready to be adored.”

The tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, but pre-order pages indicate the album will feature 11 tracks, with the only one identifies so far being “Cheap Hotel.”

Last month, Twigs announced the new album on stage at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, saying, “New music — I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labor shall commence next month.” When announcing “Perfectly” previously, she also noted, “and so the offerings begin again… if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the oesophagus… i wonder what lays in the belly of the beast.”

Watch the “Cheap Hotel” video above.