FKA Twigs Confirms A New Album, ‘Eusexua Afterglow,’ Is On The Way

At the top of 2025, FKA Twigs released her latest album, Eusexua. She apparently has more to say on that front. A month ago, she released a new single, “Perfectly,” her first new music since the album. Now, there’s a whole new project on the way.

On stage at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, Twigs announced a new album, saying, “New music — I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labor shall commence next month.”

Per a representative, the project isn’t a deluxe edition of Eusexua, but a new album in its own right. The full title of the album is Eusexua Afterglow.

Twigs hinted at a new era when initially announcing “Perfectly,” writing on social media, “and so the offerings begin again… if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the oesophagus… i wonder what lays in the belly of the beast.” She also previously mentioned “DELUXUA,” suggesting that a deluxe edition of the album was on the way. That was presumably in reference to Eusexua Afterglow, which, again, isn’t a deluxe edition, but a new standalone album.

Eusexua Afterglow doesn’t currently have an announced release date or a confirmed tracklist.