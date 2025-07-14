FKA Twigs led the new-music charge at the start of this year when she dropped Eusexua in January. Now that her album is a few months old, it appears Twigs is ready to share more from that realm.

On social media today (July 14), Twigs shared an image that appears to be cover art and wrote, “and so the offerings begin again… if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the oesophagus… i wonder what lays in the belly of the beast. PERFECTLY 16.07.2025.” In an Instagram Story, Twigs also shared a 15-second snippet of a new song, “Perfectly,” which she has been playing live in recent months. The dance-ready song includes the lyrics, “Another day, leave it all to another day.”

This comes a couple weeks after Twigs played some unreleased songs in Brooklyn (including “Perfectly”) and teased, “I’m playing DELUXUA,” an apparent reference to a deluxe edition of Eusexua.

That said, a deluxe edition of Eusexua has yet to be formally announced. Currently, all we know is that “Perfectly” is set to arrive soon, on July 16. Presumably, more news about Deluxua, if there is any, will be made available around that time. In the meantime, here’s a video of Twigs performing “Perfectly” live.