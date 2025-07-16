FKA Twigs Has The Best Time On Her Club-Ready New Single ‘Perfectly’

A couple days ago, FKA Twigs teased some new music by writing on social media, “and so the offerings begin again… if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the oesophagus… i wonder what lays in the belly of the beast. PERFECTLY 16.07.2025.” She also shared a quick snippet of “Perfectly,” which she had played live previously. Now, we have the whole song.

Twigs opens the club-ready song, “Another day, leave it all to another day / Leave it all to another day, another me / And when I’m done, they’ll say I did it perfectly.” In the refrain, she expands, “A sky of blue, a sea of green / A messy room, fits perfectly / Inside my head I have the best time / Yes, in my head, I have the best time.”

Notably, the song arrives Twigs played unreleased songs in Brooklyn, including “Perfectly, and teased, “I’m playing DELUXUA,” seemingly reference to a deluxe edition of Eusexua, although one has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Twigs recently reminisced about being roommates with ASAP Rocky, saying, “I used to live with ASAP Yams and Rocky in LA, and we had an apartment together. I would always cook for them because they would never eat. They were boys — they would never be able to cook for themselves.”

Listen to “Perfectly” above.