FKA Twigs Is A Masterful Archer In Her Haunting ‘Meta Angel’ Video

Earlier this month, FKA Twigs followed up on her 2019 acclaimed LP Magdalene with the 17-track effort, Caprisongs. Though the singer only previewed the recent album with two singles before its official release, Twigs now returns with a video to her track “Meta Angel,” a deliciously auto-tuned anthem which flexes her tenor vocals.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the visual opens with the singer looking disoriented in a grass field. It then cuts to an alternate version of her seeking a higher vantage point. She picks up a bow an arrow and shows off her masterful archery skills as she shoots her bewildered self straight through the heart.

Ahead of the visual’s release, Twigs offered some insight into the inspiration around her project. The singer said it’s a compilation of various snapshots of her life that have brought her joy in the past few years:

“CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends. it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when you’re thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness. And my world: London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York City and Jamaica.”

Watch the “Meta Angel” video above.

Caprisongs is out now via Young Recordings/Atlantic. Get it here.

FKA Twigs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.