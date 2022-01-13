Tomorrow, the world will have a new FKA Twigs project, a 17-track mixtape called Caprisongs. Ahead of then, though, Twigs has shared what will presumably be the final song shared from the album before its release, “Jealousy,” which features Nigerian singer/rapper Rema.

Twigs spoke about the track with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying:

“I started that song with Fred Gibson a couple years ago and it was just a tiny snippet and I was so excited about it. Sometimes you leave the studio and there’s a really rough demo and it’s sort of gobbledegook words. I was like, ‘Wow, like that melody was really exciting to me and I hadn’t done anything like that.’ […] Then I sat on it for a long time. Then when I was in lockdown, I ended up connecting with El Guincho Pablo a lot over FaceTime. It was the first lockdown when it was really hardcore and I was isolating alone and feeling like quite crazy. To be able to connect with El Guincho over FaceTime, it saved me every single day. […] We got in, we finished it, and then we were like, ‘Oh, it could really have someone else in the second verse.’ El Guincho was like, ‘Rema.’ […] It was actually through one of my oldest friends that we ended up connecting and finishing the track through her, which was really sweet. To me, that’s the soul of the record. I’ve really, as you said in the beginning of the conversation, pushed myself to connect more and to be even more collaborative and to grow and step outside of myself.”

Listen to “Jealousy” above.

Caprisongs is out 1/14 via Young Recordings/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

