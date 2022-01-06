FKA Twigs officially kicked off her new era of music last month with the simmering The Weeknd collaboration “Tears In The Club,” and fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear the rest of the project. On Wednesday, the UK singer officially announced that her 17-track mixtape, Caprisongs, is slated for a January 14 release and features artists like Jorja Smith and Daniel Caesar.

Unveiling the tracklist and cover art on social media, FKA Twigs wrote that the album is an ode to “togetherness” and marks her journey back to herself and her sound:

“CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends. it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when you’re thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness. And my world: London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York City and Jamaica. It’s my stubborn Caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create. My Sagi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club, to dance and to be social and my Pisces/Venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again. But this time with music and with myself.”

Check out FKA Twigs’ Caprisongs cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Ride The Dragon”

2. “Honda” Feat. Pa Salieu

3. “Meta Angel”

4. “Tears In The Club” Feat. The Weeknd

5. “Oh My Love”

6. “Pamplemousse”

7. “Caprisongs Interlude”

8. “Lightbeamers”

9. “Papi Bones” Feat. Shygirl

10. “Which Way” Feat. Dystopia

11. “Jealousy” Feat. Rema

12. “Careless” Feat. Daniel Caesar

13. “Minds Of Men”

14. “Minds Of Men (Outro)”

15. “Darjeeling” Feat. Jorja Smith and Unknown T

16. “Christi Interlude”

17. “Thank You Song”

Caprisongs is out 1/14 via Young Recordings/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

FKA Twigs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.