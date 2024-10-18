FKA Twigs’ third studio album, Eusexua, is due for release on January 24, 2025, and her singles promoting it have the heavy job of explaining its heady title. While the self-titled lead single shed some light on the subject, her latest, “Perfect Stranger,” takes a few more strides in that direction.

Directed by Jordan Hemingway and featuring cameos from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Yves Tumor, the video examines the various boxes that people put themselves into via glimpses at different relationship dynamics — some very traditional, others a lot more kinky (needless to say, the video is sorta NSFW). The above metaphor is very literal, as the camera pulls out at the end to show all of these different relationships being played out within a series of stacked cubes, Hollywood Squares-style.

In one, a relatively vanilla Twigs cooks dinner for her man, while in another, a scantily clad Twigs makes out with another woman. In yet another, she engages in every kind of pairing, from motherhood to BDSM. At the end, a title card explains, “Eusexua is a practice. Eusexua is a state of being. Eusexua is the pinnacle of human experience.” That clears everything right up.

You can watch FKA Twigs’ “Perfect Stranger” video above.

Eusexua is out on 1/24/2025 via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.