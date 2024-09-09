To start this year, FKA Twigs indicated that she would release an album in the near future.

It begins on Friday, September 13.

On Monday, September 9, FKA Twigs wrote on Instagram, “do you feel alone? you’re not alone.

EUSEXUA is coming. the first offering, Eusexua, from my third studio album 13.09.24.”

The presumption is that “Eusexua” is the lead single and title track from FKA Twigs’ forthcoming third LP.

The British artist didn’t let August end without dropping more specific clues in an Instagram video showing FKA Twigs shaving her head before “EUSEXUA” flickered across the screen.

Last week, FKA Twigs an even more detailed Instagram video captioned, “Have you experienced EUSEXUA? Discover September 13.” In it, various people explain their definitions of the term “Eusexua.” For one, it’s “a feeling of ‘I’m that b*tch.'” For others, it’s “trust in your body” or “oxygen — the thing that makes me feel alive.” By all accounts, Eusexua appears to embody visceral experiences and sexual awakening.

Eusexua will be Twigs’ first LP release since Magdalene arrived in November 2019. Her Caprisongs mixtape dropped in January 2022.

“I moved to Prague a couple [of] summers ago, fell in love with techno,” FKA Twigs wrote on Discord this January, as per Rolling Stone. “The album isn’t techno but the spirit is there [for real].”