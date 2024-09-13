FKA Twigs Breaks Out Of The Rat Race In Her ‘Eusexua’ Video

The box-office returns for FKA Twigs’ remake of The Crow are pretty disappointing for the film’s creators, but Twigs is already moving on, returning to her day job with Eusexua, the avant-garde artist’s third full-length album. Kicking off the project’s rollout, Twigs shared the lead single, the album’s pulsating title track.

Ahead of its release, Twigs shared a video promoting it and explaining the title’s meaning. “Eusexua is like a feeling of ‘I’m that bitch,'” explains one person in the video. Another describes it as “a feeling of trust in your body,” while another says it “takes over who you are.”

In January, Twigs explained the inspiration behind the album to fans on Discord, as reported by DJ Mag. “I moved to Prague a couple summers ago [and] fell in love with techno,” she wrote. “The album isn’t techno but the spirit is there fr. It’s deep but not sad. I’m not sad anymore.”

It’s nice to hear that she isn’t sad anymore, especially after her March admission that “being abused changes the whole of your nervous system.” She revealed her abuse at the hands of ex Shia Lebouf in a 2020 lawsuit detailing his alleged mistreatment.

You can watch the video for “Eusexua” above.