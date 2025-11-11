Initially, Afterglow was intended to be a mere deluxe edition of Eusexua. Instead, the endeavor had evolved into its own project, now dubbed Eusexua Afterglow. It drops this week, but before that, FKA Twigs shared a new song, “Predictable Girl,” and a video for it.

The video, presented in an ultra-widescreen aspect ratio, sees Twigs riding a bike through a nighttime city and having some The Matrix-like slo-mo action moments.

Twigs initially announced the new album on stage at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, saying, “New music — I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labor shall commence next month.” When announcing “Perfectly” previously, she also said, “and so the offerings begin again… if EUSEXUA was the tip of the tongue, PERFECTLY is the oesophagus… i wonder what lays in the belly of the beast.”

Watch the “Predictable Girl” video above and find the Eusexua Afterglow cover art and tracklist below.