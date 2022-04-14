FKA Twigs Twerks On A Motorcylce In The ‘Papi Bones’ Video With Shygirl

With this year’s release of her latest mixtape Caprisongs, FKA Twigs has shown that she’s a master collaborator. The album features tracks with The Weeknd, Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Dystopia, Rema, and an unreal collab with Jorja Smith & Unknown T. Twigs has also put out recent tracks with Central Cee for soundtrack to The King’s Man and a very matrimonial look on a new video with Yung Lean. She’s just been truly blossoming as a star and we’re absolutely here for it.

Today’s new drop from the tireless singer and dancer is the video for “Papi Songs” featuring English rapper Shygirl off of Caprisongs. In the clip, Twigs is in Burberry lingerie, with matching socks, a vest, and hat, all while twerking her way on a racing motorcycle inside of an apartment. The circumstance doesn’t really make sense, but it totally works as she enacts an interpretive dance number that only she could deliver.

Shygirl pops in midway through the clip in her own spicy top-to-bottom Burberry fit and even a Burberry shawl for her pygmy goat. The clip ends with the two pushing a stroller on a London street and Shygirl walking a full grown billy goat. Again, all of this imagery is very unpredictable, but fire nonetheless.

Watch the clip for Twigs and Shygirl’s “Papi Songs” above.