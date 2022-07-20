Indie Mixtape 20: Flasher Wants You To Open A Roth IRA

Like most people, Washington DC-based band Flasher have gone through some big changes in the last few years. After releasing their hypnotic and frenzied debut album Constant Image to critical acclaim, the band’s bassist and founding member departed the group, leaving Flasher a duo consisting of members Emma Baker and Taylor Mulitz. But with the shift, Flasher felt a new sense of freedom. “Once we had this implosion, we let go of the pretense and confines that we had pigeonholed ourselves into,” Mulitz said.

Flasher’s sophomore album reflects these changes. On their recently released album Love Is Yours, Flasher trade in angular guitars and hazy chords for melodic synths. Songs like “Nothing” and the album’s single “Sideways” mark the sonic shift from gritty post-punk to music that toes the line between new wave, dream pop, and indie pop.

Celebrating the release of their latest album Love Is Yours, Flasher sat down with Uproxx to talk about being each other’s biggest inspiration, opening a Roth IRA, and perfecting a piña colada recipe in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Turn that sh*t up.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Full body tattoo.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Tokyo. We haven’t played there but I’m manifesting.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My bandmate Emma, because she is talented/smart/cool.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Bad Saint in Washington, D.C., which sadly closed last week.

What album do you know every word to?

Let Go by Avril Lavigne and Teen Dream by Beach House.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Honestly I’m not sure. The first one that I went to was Green Day at American University when I was in 3rd grade and it’s up there for sure.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

The one that you feel the most confident in — one where when you look in the mirror you like the shapes and feel like yourself. There’s nothing worse than wearing something that you think is cool, but doesn’t quite fit right.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Patti Harrison on twitter before she got suspended.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“I Like to Move It” by Reel 2 Real feat. The Mad Stuntman.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“How to cancel audible free trial.”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

I just bought the reissued Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru record as a gift to myself, and I would say it’s perfect.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I once slept underneath someone’s dorm bed after playing a show at SUNY Purchase.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My favorite tattoo is probably the eagle on my forearm by Mark Cross. There’s no story it just looks cool.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

The Weeknd.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Probably my dad adopting me? But also my partner threw me an incredibly elaborate surprise party for my 27th birthday and that was very nice.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t go to a private art school for college and open a Roth IRA.

What’s the last show you went to?

Cola at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Hocus Pocus.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I make a delicious piña colada.

Love Is Yours is out now via Domino. Get it here.