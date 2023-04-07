flea 2023
Flea Says That Target Employees Were Sure Happy To Take Selfies With Him, But Still Wouldn’t Let Him Poop In The Employee Bathroom

As the age-old adage holds, everyone poops. Even rockstars. However, some privileges are reserved for store employees only.

Today (April 7), Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers took to Twitter to share a story of a borderline traumatic incident that took place while he was out shopping.

When making a trip to Target, several employees were elated to see Flea, and take selfies with him. However, when things got serious, employees weren’t able to help him out.

“Two minutes later I get hit with a major urge to take a sh*t,” said Flea of the events that unfolded while he was shopping. “They tell me bathroom is downstairs, I go there but ten people in line, I’m about to soil my trousers.”

He said that he asked employees if he could use the employee bathroom, however, they told him that only employees may use the employee bathroom.

“I run across the street to some cafe and ask to use bathroom (on the way there a guy waiting outside tells me I’m an asshole for not stopping to take a selfie with him) the cafe lady threatens to call security on me for politely asking for bathroom,” he said. “I made it by the skin of my teeth to a restaurant a few blocks away. Back to hotel to practice trumpet.”

We’re glad he made it to the otherside.

