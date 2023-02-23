Everybody knows Flea is an exceptionally talented musician, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers icon also a gift for interesting opinions. He doesn’t hold back on his Los Angeles Lakers fandom. In 2021, he believed the Westminster Dog Show was rigged. Last year, Flea pointed out the obvious fact of fans asking for photos “ruins” the interaction “instantly,” and he named Thundercat as his favorite modern bass player.

Flea is about to get another platform to express his mind, and in a pleasant twist, Thundercat is coming along for the ride.

Today, February 22, it was announced that Flea will launch his The Little Light podcast via Audacy’s Cadence13 on March 30. Rolling Stone reported the news.

“The 15-part series will premiere on March 30, and the initial slate of guests includes Rick Rubin, Cynthia Erivo, Thundercat, Patti Smith, and Margo Price. The conversations will largely focus on guests’ discussing their first teachers, early influences, experiences, and how all these lessons shaped their creativity and careers,” the publication relayed while also noting that “a portion of the proceeds from This Little Light will go towards funding” the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music, which Flea founded in 2001.

“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory Of Music,” Flea said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

Rubin produced the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ albums Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen, both from 2022. The band will start their sprawling Global Stadium Tour in Vancouver on March 29. See all the dates below.

