Sound On Sound Festival is set to return to Bridgeport, CT this fall, and this year, the festival promises a new “elevated experience.” Sound On Sound will once again take place at Seaside Park, however, the festival space will be “doubled,” according to the festival’s website.

Over the course of two days, music lovers can enjoy performances from over 20 different acts. On Saturday, September 30, there will be performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lord Huron, Trey Anastsio Band, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, and more. The following day (October 1), the likes of Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, Hozier, Mt. Joy, and Cautious Clay will take the stage.

The Sound On Sound 2023 lineup is HERE! ☀️🌶 Enjoy a brand new festival experience with one massive stage + no overlapping sets! 🎟️: @citibank presale is available NOW!

🎟️: General on-sale is 3/9 at 12pm noon ET.https://t.co/JvaZcZehmJ pic.twitter.com/lcCTLfV4M7 — Sound On Sound CT (@soundonsoundCT) March 7, 2023

This year, Sound On Sound will bring their performers to a new stage, which will schedule back-to-back sets, so fans won’t have to worry about overlapping performance times. New mobile towers and WiFi setups will also be in place at Seaside Park, offering more connectivity. Festivalgoers can also look forward to three times more food options from local vendors.

General on-sale for Sound On Sound festival begins Thursday, March 9. Fans can purchase tickets here.

You can see the full line-up above.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.