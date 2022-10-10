Stevie Nicks is encouraging fans to get involved in the upcoming midterm elections. Today (October 10), the Fleetwood Mac lead vocalist took to Instagram to express her worries for the younger generations.

“At 74 years old, I can honestly say that I am worried about every one of you,” Nicks said. “Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God given rights. You must gather together now. You must register to vote as soon as you can (for many of you the deadline is tomorrow, October 11th!) and you must vote!”

In her post, Nicks also wrote a poem called Get It Back, in which, she warns of the dangers that will take place if fans don’t use their voices and utilize their rights to vote.

I have my scars

You have yours

Don’t let them

Take your power

Don’t leave it alone

In the final hours

They’ll take your soul

They’ll take your power Don’t close your eyes and hope for teh best

The dark is out there

The light is going fast

And all the rights you had yesterday

Are taken away

And now you’re afraid

You should be afraid

Because everything I fought for

Long ago in a dream — is gone

The dream is not over, the dream has just begun

Or is it a nightmare?

Or a lasting scar It is —

Unless you save it

And that’s that

Unless you stand up

And take it back

Try to see the future

And get mad

It’s slipping through your fingers

You don’t know what you had

You don’t have much time

Get it back

Nicks says revealed she plans to share the poem in song format at some point in the future.

Check out the full poem above, and find out how you can register to vote here.