Florida-based five-piece Flipturn is just now gearing up for the release of their debut album Shadowglow, which is out this Friday, but its something they’ve been working toward for many years. As longtime friends who grew up together in a Florida beach town, Flipturn officially formed in 2016 and quickly made a name for themselves in the Gainesville underground music scene.

Since then, Flipturn have earned a reputation for their infectious live shows, categorized by off-the-charts energy, striking instrumentals, and nostalgia-inducing lyrical delivery voiced by charming lead singer Dillon Basse. Though Shadowglow is right around the corner, Flipturn have been building sizeable anticipation through recent singles like the cinematic number “Whales” and piano-led album closer “Space Cowboy.” The band has also had the chance to tease their music on massive festival stages this summer, including SXSW, Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees and Lollapalooza.

Newly signed to Dualtone Records, which has housed releases by notable bands like The Lumineers, Mt. Joy, and Shakey Graves, Flipturn gear up for their debut album by sitting down with Uproxx to talk they’re love of Radiohead, tacos, and wild Stranger Things fan theories in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Madeline Jarman: Nostalgic, road-trippy, sun-kissed, introspective

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Tristan Duncan: That we inspired people to create things that mean a lot to them. There’s an unmatched joy in creating something and I hope we can inspire people to chase it.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Dillon Basse: In Florida, there’s really nothing like a Gainesville show for us. That’s where a few of us attended college and where our fan base really started to grow, so every time we go back it’s very special. Outside of Florida, my favorite city to play personally is Denver. People in Denver go absolutely insane at shows. You can tell everyone there just really loves going to see live music.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

TD: I would say Radiohead. We didn’t start truly listening to them until a couple years after starting the band, but the way they approach music is inspiring.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?