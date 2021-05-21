Last week, Florence And The Machine teased their contribution to the movie Cruella, a song called “Call Me Cruella.” Now the full track is out, and it filters the classic “Cruella de Vil” song through the lens of grimy ’70s rock. In addition to the complete track, the full score (which is out today) also features an instrumental version of the song.

Florence Welch previously said of the song, “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”

Britell also added, “I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on ‘Call Me Cruella.’ With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of ’60s and ’70s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums.”

Listen to “Call Me Cruella” above and stream the full Cruella score below.