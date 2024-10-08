Flying Lotus has laid relatively low in 2024, aside from the recent revelation that he’s the artist behind two of Apple’s popular iPhone ringtones they introduced in iOS 13. He did drop a new single in August, though: “Garmonbozia.” (Listen below in case you missed it). Now he’s followed that up with another new tune, “Ingo Swann.”

While “Garmonbozia” is a woozy, synthy track, “Ingo Swann” goes in a different direction. It’s driven by a thumping beat and is more of a dance-ready house number.

The two songs are Flying Lotus’ first new music since “The Room” in 2022. He’s been busy, though: Also in 2022, it was announced that his Brainfeeder Films had signed a multi-movie deal with Logical Pictures and XYZ Film. One of those films, Ash, stars Aaron Paul and Eiza González. Earlier this year, Amazon’s Prime Video purchased the international rights to the film, which is described as a sci-fi thriller. Deadline relays, “Gonzalez will play a woman who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed. She must decide whether she can trust the man (Paul) sent to rescue her.” So, there’s plenty more to come from FlyLo.

Listen to “Ingo Swann” above.