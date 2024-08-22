Flying Lotus has been in your pocket for years.

On Wednesday, August 14, the Twenty Thousand Hertz podcast released its “The Sound Of Apple 2.0” episode, which revealed that Flying Lotus had created two Apple ringtones released with the iOS 13 update in September 2019. On Wednesday, August 21, Flying Lotus reposted on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Apple leaked it so I can say it. I wrote some ringtones that have been in ur iPhone since ios13. ‘Daybreak’ + ‘Chalet.'”

Four-plus minutes into the Twenty Thousand Hertz episode, FlyLo broke down how he came to produce “Daybreak” and “Chalet” for Apple.

“At first, I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘What? They want me to be a ringtone maker now? What is that all about?'” the Grammy-winning artist said. “The one thing that was in my benefit was that I actually had made ringtones for myself before. So, I kind of feel like I knew what was pleasing to hear as a loop, over and over and over and over and over again. Something that alerts you, but isn’t abrasive. Something that’s musical, but isn’t cheesy. Just finding that balance where it’s a bit ambient, but also something that cuts through.”

Flying Lotus added, “It’s nice to have these tones that I can associate with people who give me this warm feeling and this nostalgic feeling. If my girl calls me, and I hear the ‘Chalet’ ringtone, it’s like, ‘Awww.’ There’s something really nice about it.”