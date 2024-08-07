Indie Mixtape 20: Font Lets Loose On ‘Strange Burden’

The Austin quintet Font is an exercise of the subconscious. Taking cues from Cormac McCarthy’s psychological essay “The Kekule Problem” and the dance-punk valences of LCD Soundsystem, Font’s debut album, Strange Burden, is a shrewd revitalization of the post-punk that dominated NYC in the early-mid aughts.

Frontman Thom Waddill, multi-instrumentalist Anthony Laurence, bassist Roman Parnell, and dual drummers Jack Owens and Logan Wagner create music steeped in infectious grooves that recall, simultaneously, Talking Heads’ famous rhythm section and Radiohead’s dystopian crooning. It’s this fusion that has made Strange Burden one of the most thrilling, fun, and endlessly listenable debuts of 2024.

Following the record’s release in July, Font sat down with Uproxx to talk about crying at an M83 show, eating the best meal of their lives in Arkansas, and Hop Along in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Roman: Beep boop cling clang

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Roman: We’re constantly discovering insanely good music from 25 years ago. It can be kind of frustrating how much incredible stuff has already been done, but it’s also really inspiring. It’d be sick to be on the other side of the equation and have some new band in 2050 find our music cool.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Thom: I don’t think I could ever choose one person, but I have been relistening to Hop Along and Frances Quinlan’s solo stuff a lot recently, and I’ve been reminded of how profound their impact — especially their voice — was on me around the time we started the band. I think listening to Quinlan was one of the first times I really heard how wide the emotional range of a singing voice could be.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Roman: The Root Cafe in Little Rock, AR. Insane cornbread and the best service.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Roman: I saw M83 back in high school when they came to Dallas. Kaela Sinclair had just joined the band and her singing literally had me in tears standing in GA. Only time that’s ever happened to me at a concert haha

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Anthony: “Death (Far from Cane’s)” by Steven Leftovers

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Anthony: “Yogurt sauce”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Anthony: In college Roman and I crashed on the stage of the DIY venue we played that same night. Move the gear and roll out the sleeping bags. I think it was in Baton Rouge.