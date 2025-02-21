Fontaines DC had one of 2024 best-received albums with Romance, and now they’ve shared their first new material since then: A single, “It’s Amazing To Be Young.”

The band’s Conor “Deego” Deegan III told NME of the special circumstances behind the song:

“I’m glad it got to see the light of day, because it a special song to us. More so for the way it was written than the song itself, in a weird way. It started life in the presence of [guitarist Carlos O’Connell’s] newborn and it’s just a message for her, you know. It was really heartwarming. Sometimes as people we can be a bit cynical. The world around us can make you that way if you’re paying attention it. Sometimes optimism feels like a necessary delusion, but with the birth of a new child we were introduced to a really pure and deep beauty and hope that can’t be debated away by anyone jaded or even by ourselves.”

Video director Luna Carmoon also said of the video:

“I love this new track – it’s one of my favorites Fontaines have done and I love that I got to complete the trilogy of videos for it. It was all natural and kind of a surprise that the three videos came together. I’ve got to work with such a beautiful team and was really given the space and breath to create the worlds that automatically came to me when hearing the music. I feel like we’re living in this weird time where romantic love is being pushed to the side, and sex and love is unvirtuous and no longer what people want to see. I don’t believe that at all. I love that these two people have fallen in love with themselves, and I wanted to see them fall in love with each other.”

Check out the video above.