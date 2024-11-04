This week sees the release of Barry Keoghan‘s first movie since his Golden Globe-nominated role in Saltburn.

In Bird, the Irish actor (and boyfriend of Sabrina Carpenter?) plays Bug, the father of imaginative 12-year-old Bailey (Nykiya Adams). The film also features the big-screen debut of Fontaines DC guitarist Carlos O’Connell. To coincide with the release of Bird, the band released a music video for Romance cut “Bug,” which takes the form of “shortform reimagination” of the film starring Keoghan and directed by American Honey filmmaker Andrea Arnold.

You can watch the music video for “Bug” above.

“Andrea Arnold was kind enough to cut up a sequence to our tune Bug featuring Barry Keoghan playing the character Bug in her new movie Bird,” O’Connell said in a statement. “Bug’s a song that happened quickly and convinced everyone quicker. In my eyes, the character Bug, the tattoo ‘Bug’s Life,’ Andrea’s essential & romantic worlds, and the line ‘Changed my name to ‘Promise you, Yea”; when put all together make convincing needless & conviction undeniable. Big thanks to Andrea Arnold for letting us in so close to her visionary universe. She’ll be remembered how we remember Bacon or Goya.”

Bird hits select theaters on Nov. 8 before a wide release on Nov. 15.