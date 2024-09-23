Fontaines DC has a major fan in Elton John.

The “I’m Still Standing” singer invited singer Grian Chatten on his Elton John’s Rocket Hour show, and he had nothing but nice things to say about the Irish band. “Fontaines DC, for me — and I’ve watched you grow from album to album — have been the band that have progressed musically, lyrically, live, every single album, and they’ve changed their sound,” John raved, according to Brooklyn Vegan. “For me, you’re the best band out there at the moment, having watched you at Glastonbury, having heard the new album. You’ve just grown with every album, and you seem to have found your feet with this album in such a big way.”

John went on to say that Fontaines DC’s latest album, Romance (which came out last month), is the album that takes them to “a different level. I just think this is the album that breaks you through to the act that you always promised to be, from a popularity standpoint. And the music is just so great.”

Fontaines DC is currently on tour. You can see the dates here. As for John, he played his final show ever last year — unless Fontaines needs an opener. Then maybe he can be coaxed out of retirement.