Where Does The New Foo Fighters Album Rank In Their Discography?

Last Friday, Foo Fighters released their 11th album, But Here We Are. And the reviews have been almost unanimously raptrous. Perhaps this was to be expected, given the goodwill toward the band in the wake of Taylor Hawkins’ death in 2022 and the fact that this album addresses the tragedy more or less directly. But that doesn’t account entirely for the intensity of the praise — several outlets, including those not known for normally loving mainstream legacy rock bands, have declared that But Here We Are is the best Foo Fighters album in decades. Are those people correct? Before I attempt to answer that question, let’s review the three tiers of Foo Fighters albums. Now, these tiers have been determined by me, and my assessments of each record’s merits is obviously subjective. However, I would argue that these tiers are very close to being objectively true, as Foo Fighters are a band in which the good work is extremely well delineated from the decent and mediocre work. (Obvious opposite examples are bands like The National, Spoon and Yo La Tengo that have four or five albums that could be credibly classified as “best.” Foo Fighters have three at the most, and probably only two and possibly just one.) Here are the Foo tiers, with the corresponding albums listed in chronological order: TIER 1 FOOS Foo Fighters (1995)

The Colour And The Shape (1997)

There Is Nothing Left To Lose (1999) TIER 2 FOOS One By One (2002)

In Your Honor (2005)

Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007)

Wasting Light (2011) TIER 3 FOOS Sonic Highways (2014)

Concrete And Gold (2017)

Medicine At Midnight (2021) Two notes about these tiers. One, Wasting Light almost went into Tier 1, so while I listed the albums within each tier chronologically that one should, in terms of quality, be put at the very top of Tier 2. (Or perhaps on an island between Tiers 1 and 2.)

Two, I am obviously making the case that each era of the Foos — late ’90s, the aughts and early ’10, and the ’10s into the early ’20s — is slightly worse than the one that preceded it. I suspect a contingent of hard-core fans will vehemently disagree with this, and accuse me of constructing the tiers in the laziest fashion imaginable. But I can defend the tiers by explaining how I see the arc of the Foo Fighters’ career — and why But Here We Are bucks the trend and belongs with the band’s best work in Tier 1. When I look at the albums in Tier 1, there are all, in some sense, reboot records. Foo Fighters is a reboot from Nirvana. This is hard to remember now, but Dave Grohl was the least famous person coming out of that band — at the time Krist Novoselic was Kurt Cobain’s acknowledged sidekick, and Pat Smear already had a pedigree with The Germs. And there was also very little precedent for a drummer who heretofore did not sing lead or contribute much in the way of songs to his previous band establishing a meaningful solo career. That Foo Fighters sounds relatively low-key and unassuming compared with the later albums is not incidental. While the debut became a surprise hit, it doesn’t seem like it was made to be a hit. That’s a big part of its charm. With The Colour And The Shape, Foo Fighters rebooted again, this time from a one-man side project to a full-on alt-rock juggernaut. Then, with There Is Nothing Left To Lose, there was yet another reboot, this time as a pared-back three-person lineup. (Grohl was also reeling from a recent divorce.) Both records produced deathless radio singles, but they were also melancholy and introspective. Dave Grohl hadn’t developed his “Mayor Of Rock” persona yet, because his band wasn’t stable enough for him to have that kind of confidence. Instead, the vibe of the Foos was very much captured by the title of their third record. Grohl’s professional life by then had already been rocked by the shocking death of a bandmate, so he responded like a man playing with house money. There really was nothing left to lose. In the aughts and beyond, however, Foo Fighters settled into being one of the world’s preeminent stadium-conquering bands. And Grohl gradually became preoccupied with “representing” rock music as best he could at the center of culture. Their music grew broader, more bombastic and bludgeoning, and less melodic. In time, the albums started to blend together. They felt like adjuncts to other projects: concert tours, HBO TV shows, comedic horror movies, best-selling memoirs. But because Foo Fighters were very successful at being this version of Foo Fighters, there was little reason to think it would ever change. Enter But Here We Are, their first reboot album since There Is Nothing Left To Lose, and the only Foo Fighters record made under more trying circumstances than the self-titled debut. Here’s where I’ll join my fellow critics in praising it as their best work since the late ’90s. I’m a little concerned about overstating how good this album is because I’m frankly shocked by how much I like it, given my indifference toward the Foos’ work over the past dozen or so years. But I think it deserves the accolades. Going in to But Here We Are, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Clearly the loss of Hawkins was going to be a focal point, but there was little reason to expect that Grohl would be forthcoming about his feelings. For a guy who made a documentary series and wrote a book covering portions of his personal background, Grohl has tended to be guarded as a public figure. He lets us know what he wants us to know, and very little else. We know he’s a likable and charming guy, but that public image is only skin deep. That might very well be a defense mechanism for one of the world’s most famous rock stars who now is adjacent to two of the most infamous rock-star deaths of the last 30 years. But it has sometimes made his music feel more like collections of “rock song” signifiers than personal expressions.