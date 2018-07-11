A Long, Delightful Conversation With Dave Grohl About His New Role As A Rock Festival Curator

As I noted earlier this year following a trip to Coachella, big American music festivals are less and less an ideal place to watch a rock band. With an eye to the history of events like these — Coachella’s first installment was anchored by Tool and Rage Against The Machine, Lollapalooza began as a touring showcase for rising rock artists — it’s hard to believe that festivals have shifted away from one of their core genres, but the fact of the matter is that the audience who wants to watch rock bands at these big events simply isn’t turning up.

For instance, Lollapalooza, which almost always sells out in its home base of Chicago, still has single tickets available for the Thursday and Sunday shows. The headliners those days are Arctic Monkeys and Jack White, while the days with The Weeknd and Bruno Mars at the top have sold out easily. Yes, it could have something to do with the days of the week in play, but it’s hard to discount that Lolla’s audience has shifted. Likewise, this year’s Coachella was the first in its history that completely ignored rock music in its headliners — Beyonce, Eminem, and The Weeknd — a reaction to shrinking crowds at sets from the likes of Radiohead, The Stone Roses, and LCD Soundsystem in recent years.

But that doesn’t mean that guitars no longer have a place in the festival space. Foo Fighters‘ leader Dave Grohl has placed his energy into the idea that rock fests can find success in 2018 by reviving a long-dormant Southern California event called Cal Jam; the 1970s editions of this concert featured the likes of Deep Purple and Aerosmith. Last year, kicking off the festival’s return with a show that also functioned as a Foo Fighters record release event for their latest album, Concrete &Gold, Cal Jam seemed to boast a backyard cookout vibe, taking pride in the casual, close-knit communal feel it fostered. Friends, brews, and tunes — this is Grohl’s holy trinity, and Cal Jam placed each in high priority.

“Being blessed with the opportunity as a band to share a lot of our musical influences and tastes with the audience is amazing,” Grohl told Uproxx. “We feel very fortunate that we get to do this, and we try to make the most of it. And it’s f*cking fun.”

