Can Foo Fighters Continue As A Band Without Taylor Hawkins?

It’s been nearly three weeks since the tragic passing of Taylor Hawkins, but the news is still difficult to process. Watching a video of his final performance with Foo Fighters just five days prior to his death on March 25 only compounds the cognitive dissonance. The 50-year-old drummer looks tan, lean, and at least 10 years younger than his actual age. He is gregarious, magnetic, and charmingly affectionate to his band leader and best friend, Dave Grohl. He is a rock star at the height of his powers. Seemingly invincible. But only seemingly.

Among the last of the absurdly popular stadium rock bands, Foo Fighters have been so ubiquitous for so long that it’s easy to take them for granted. But the reaction to Hawkins’ death over the past several weeks testifies to their reach. Even if you don’t consider yourself a fan, you likely know at least a couple of their radio-conquering anthems: “Everlong,” “My Hero,” “Best Of You,” “Times Like These.” “Learn To Fly.” When I wrote last year about the best Foo Fighters songs, I realized that my engagement with them was less casual than I imagined. As Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers did for a previous generation, Foo Fighters have specialized in the kind of broadly appealing rock songs that people incorporate into their lives often without realizing it, as if by cultural osmosis. You don’t have to work to like their music. You just do.

While they were forged by Grohl in 1994 as a one-man project in the wake of another famous tragedy involving a different bandmate, over time Foo Fighters evolved into an actual band that added up to something more than just a vehicle for their celebrity frontman. And Hawkins had a lot to do with that. The drummer in a band started by the most admired drummer of his generation, Hawkins quickly established a dynamic with Grohl that was both little brother and partner-in-crime.

It would be a stretch to call Hawkins the co-frontman of Foo Fighters, but he was clearly the second most prominent guy in the band, even more than the other former member of Nirvana in Foo Fighters, Pat Smear. This was communicated on stage whenever Hawkins stepped out from behind the drums to sing Queen’s “Somebody To Love,” complete with Freddie Mercury-style vocal gymnastics. And it came across in interviews, in which Hawkins was usually the only other Foo seated next to Grohl as figureheads of the band.

Hawkins was, in a sense, the band identity for Foo Fighters, the person who made this one-time solo venture feel like a real gang. But more than that, Hawkins earned his share of the spotlight. If you have a handsome blonde who can still pull off drumming shirtless well into middle age, you put him where the audience can see and appreciate him. Anything less would be rock ‘n’ roll malpractice.

All of this prompts a delicate, uncomfortable question that only Grohl and his partners can answer. There is, of course, no rush to answer it. Grief is a long, hard road, and it will have to be traversed before this question can be pondered. It might take one month. Or one year. Or 10 years. But eventually, the following will have to be addressed: Can Foo Fighters continue as a band without Taylor Hawkins?

As someone who spends a lot of his professional life (and even a good part of my non-professional life) thinking about rock bands, I admit that this question has been on my mind lately. But it felt inappropriate to bring it up in the immediate aftermath of Hawkins’ passing. Some might say it’s inappropriate even now. Death in general is the one topic that is universally upsetting for those of us who remain among the living. I’m no different in that respect. Thinking about Taylor Hawkins dying at such a young age puts a pit in my stomach.