This weekend will bring the virtual Save Our Stages festival, an effort spearheaded by the recently formed National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) attempting to raise awareness for the need to support small music venues during the pandemic. A lot of artists signed on to help out, and one of them, Foo Fighters, took to TV last night to promote the event.

The band guested on yesterday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, heading to the empty Troubadour in West Hollywood to perform one of their all-time classics, “Learn To Fly.” The performance was more acoustic than the album version, although they still worked on electric guitar into the mix.

Dave Grohl previously said of the event in a statement, “The smaller music venues and the ones that are really struggling are not only culturally important, they are emotionally important.”

The three-day event starts today, October 16, and runs through to October 18. Over 30 artists have been booked to perform, and aside from Grohl and the gang, participating acts include Brittany Howard, Brothers Osbourne, Dave Matthews, Dillon Francis, Finneas, G-Eazy, Gus Dapperton, Jason Mraz, Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Macklemore, Major Lazer, Marshmello and Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, The Roots, and YG.

Watch Foo Fighters perform “Learn To Fly” above.