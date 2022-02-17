The new Foo Fighters movie Studio 666 premieres next week, so the whole band — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, and Chris Shiflett — popped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to talk about it. While there, they unveiled a Lionel Richie cameo in the movie and spoke about how he really punched up the scene with some improvisation.

In the clip, Grohl, suffering from writer’s block, plays Richie’s “Hello” on piano when a hand suddenly grabs his shoulder. That hand belongs to Richie, who says, “Hello, Dave. We all have writer’s block, you know? But that’s my f*ckin’ song. That’s my f*ckin’ song! You understand what I’m saying?!”

Grohl (who guest-hosted Kimmel back in 2017, by the way) then explained the cameo, saying:

“First of all, the screenwriters wrote him into the script without knowing I actually know him. So I read the script and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, they put Lionel…’ And I texted him and I’m like, ‘Dude, we’re making a horror film. You want to be in it?’ He’s like, ‘Absolutely, my brother.’ That was it. No agents. […] His line in the film… in the script, he’s supposed to say, ‘We all get writer’s block, but that’s my song.’ We did one take and he goes, ‘You want me to ramp it up a little bit?’ We go, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes, ‘We all get writer’s block, but that’s my f*cking song!'”

Elsewhere during the conversation, Kimmel asked who the worst actor in the band is. While he didn’t explicitly make a pick, Grohl did share that Hawkins refused to learn his lines. Kimmel then asked who the band’s best actor is, and multiple members were quick to point to Jaffee.

The band was then asked about the possibility of a Studio 666 sequel and Grohl said the band has discussed which other bands they’d like to see make their own movies. Ideas included Weezer doing a romantic comedy, Wu-Tang Clan making a sci-fi movie, and Pearl Jam filming a World War 2 movie.

Check out the interview above.