A couple months ago, Foo Fighters revealed that they had made their own horror-comedy movie, Studio 666, that’s set to hit theaters on February 25. Now, the band has shared the first trailer for the movie and it’s pretty wild.

The trailer offers an outline of the plot: The band rents an old house to record a new album, but things quickly sour when Dave Grohl becomes possessed by a demonic spirit, which is a good-news-bad-news scenario: It boosts Grohl’s creativity in a big way, but it also turns him dangerously violent and evil.

There are a couple of funny bits in the trailer as well, like when Grohl shares a new song idea that’s actually just “Everlong,” and when he says he discovered a new musical note: “It’s an L,” he declares as he floats out of the room.

Starring in the film alongside the band — Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee — are Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin. Press materials describe the film, “In Studio 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”

Watch the Studio 666 trailer above.