Studio 666, Foo Fighters’ new horror flick, is set to premiere this month. Ahead of the premiere, Dave Grohl has dropped a new death metal track called “March Of The Insane,” under the alter ego Dream Widow.

In the B.J. McDonnell-directed film, the Foo Fighters play fictional versions of themselves, as they move into an Encino mansion to record their 10th studio album. In the house, Grohl finds himself dealing with writer’s block, in tandem with tampering with supernatural forces.

“…I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there,” said Grohl on The Howard Stern Show. “And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the f*cking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.” According to the YouTube description for “March Of The Insane,” the hellish, scream-driven track comes from the band’s “never released self-titled album.”

Studio 666 was filmed in the same house where Foo Fighters recorded their 10th album, Medicine At Midnight. Grohl told Rolling Stone the band originally planned to release the film in tandem with the album, however, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced them to put those plans on hold. “We were going to try to pull a Blair Witch where we’re telling everyone that we recorded this album in a haunted house and giving them all of this bullsh*t about instruments being detuned overnight, voices on the Pro Tools and things like that. We were trying to make a big deal out of the fact that we had recorded in a haunted house and it would just be bam and drop this f*cking movie out of nowhere,” Grohl said.

Studio 666 hits theaters February 25th. Check out “March Of The Insane” above.