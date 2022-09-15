So far, the musical highlight of September, and probably the year, was the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, as it had both tons of emotion and a star-studded lineup. Heck, Mark Ronson reckons it was “probably one of the greatest rock and roll shows ever assembled.” It certainly brought increased attention to Foo Fighters, who had been understandably absent for most of 2022 following Hawkins’ death in March. Now, that’s reflected on the latest batch of Billboard charts, on which the band has a strong presence.

Foo Fighters dominate the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart dated September 17, as “Everlong” is No. 1 while “My Hero” ranks at No. 3. “Everlong” is also No. 9 on Hot Alternative Songs, No. 11 on Hot Rock Songs, and No. 13 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. On those same charts, “My Hero” is at Nos. 14, 18, and 21, respectively.

During the tracking week ending September 8, “Everlong” racked up 4.3 million US streams (up 15 percent from the previous week) and sold 1,000 downloads (up 297 percent). Over the same period, “My Hero” got 2 million streams (up 53 percent) and 3,000 downloads (up 1,597 percent).

This is the third non-consecutive week at No. 1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs for “Everlong,” as it previously topped the chart on April 9 and 16, shortly after Hawkins’ passing.