This past weekend, Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer of Foo Fighters, was honored in a special tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Among the performers were Foo Fighters, who were later joined by Hawkins’ 16-year-old son on the drums, as well as Nile Rodgers and Mark Ronson.

During an interview with CBS Mornings, Ronson spoke very pleasantly of the show and the musicians on the bill.

“I do think it’s probably one of the greatest rock and roll shows ever assembled,” Ronson said. Referencing the crowd noise heart in the background, he continued, “The line-up and the people on it — I mean, listen to that, it’s crazy.”

During the show, Ronson played guitar behind Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet Grohl. Ronson and Hawkins had previously collaborated during the height of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on a song Ronson was producing for King Princess.

“It was the musical highlight for me of that whole year,” Ronson said. “Him just like, wailing these frills, and running out of the drum booth and jumping on FaceTime like, ‘How was that?’ […] He was just so gracious and made you feel very wonderful in his presence.”

The first of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts is available to stream on Paramount+. A second show will take place at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.